    Fishing boat burns after Coast Guard rescues 4

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A 1974, 40-foot Viking sport fishing boat burns about 9 miles south of Surfside, Texas, after the four people aboard abandoned ship to their life raft Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The captain was able to make a mayday call and alert the Coast Guard before leaving the boat. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 18:18
    Photo ID: 3176393
    VIRIN: 170219-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 665.08 KB
    Location: FREEPORT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fishing boat burns after Coast Guard rescues 4 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT