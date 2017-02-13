(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AWACS aircrew controls the skies

    AWACS aircrew controls the skies

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Aircrew members aboard a 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry communicate during a mission in support of a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Feb. 13, 2017. The 968th EAACS provides all-weather tactical command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to commanders of U.S. and NATO air defense forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 08:34
    Photo ID: 3176112
    VIRIN: 170212-F-XF291-0073
    Resolution: 4849x3227
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AWACS aircrew controls the skies [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    Air Force
    "USAF
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    airborne warning and control system"
    Sentry
    E-3
    968th EAACS
    ISIL
    968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron
    OIR
    Da’esh
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF - OIR

