Aircrew members aboard a 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry communicate during a mission in support of a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Feb. 13, 2017. The 968th EAACS provides all-weather tactical command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to commanders of U.S. and NATO air defense forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 08:34 Photo ID: 3176112 VIRIN: 170212-F-XF291-0073 Resolution: 4849x3227 Size: 4.9 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AWACS aircrew controls the skies [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.