AWACS aircrew controls the skies

A 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry aircrew member prepares for takeoff before a mission in support of a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 13, 2017. The 968th EAACS provides all-weather tactical command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to commanders of U.S. and NATO air defense forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

