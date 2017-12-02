A 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry aircrew member prepares for takeoff before a mission in support of a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 13, 2017. The 968th EAACS provides all-weather tactical command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to commanders of U.S. and NATO air defense forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 08:34
|Photo ID:
|3176104
|VIRIN:
|170212-F-XF291-0011
|Resolution:
|4806x3199
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AWACS aircrew controls the skies [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
