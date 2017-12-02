Airmen from the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron board an E-3 Sentry before a mission in support of a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 13, 2017. The 968th EAACS provides all-weather tactical command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to commanders of U.S. and NATO air defense forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 08:34
Photo ID:
|3176101
VIRIN:
|170212-F-XF291-0003
Resolution:
|4863x3237
Size:
|11.14 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AWACS aircrew controls the skies [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
