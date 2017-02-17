18th Airmen, counterparts demonstrate their craft for CN17

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman 1st Class Nobuhiro Kamikiharo, maintenance crew specialist from Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesse Inman, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, shake hands Feb. 17, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Aircrew flight equipment Airmen from both nations are working under the same roof, where they can learn customs from each other’s culture and compare techniques of one another’s craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

