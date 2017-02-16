18th Airmen, counterparts demonstrate their craft for CN17

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robb Depew, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, delivers a briefing to Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force Airmen Feb. 17, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Depew and other 18th OSS Airmen traveled with the 67th Fighter Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to participate in the annual exercise Cope North. Aircrew flight equipment Airmen support operations-service members from various airframes to aid combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

