    18th Airmen, counterparts demonstrate their craft for CN17 [Image 2 of 3]

    18th Airmen, counterparts demonstrate their craft for CN17

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robb Depew, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, speaks to Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force Airmen during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 17, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Depew provided demonstrations to his counterparts from similar career fields about how Airmen in his unit maintain life-saving equipment to aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 05:36
    Photo ID: 3175919
    VIRIN: 170217-F-GR156-457
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Airmen, counterparts demonstrate their craft for CN17 [Image 1 of 3], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

