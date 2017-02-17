U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robb Depew, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, speaks to Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force Airmen during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 17, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Depew provided demonstrations to his counterparts from similar career fields about how Airmen in his unit maintain life-saving equipment to aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 05:36
|Photo ID:
|3175919
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-GR156-457
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 18th Airmen, counterparts demonstrate their craft for CN17 [Image 1 of 3], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
