18th Airmen, counterparts demonstrate their craft for CN17

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robb Depew, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, speaks to Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force Airmen during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 17, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Depew provided demonstrations to his counterparts from similar career fields about how Airmen in his unit maintain life-saving equipment to aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

