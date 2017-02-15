(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations [Image 1 of 3]

    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tina Villalobos 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    Attendees pause to discuss conference concepts. Attendees traveled from as far away as Alaska and Guam, (l-r) Maj. Matthew R. Strickland, Operations Officer, 3rd Mission Support Group (MSG), Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Maj. Doug Hague, Operations Officer, 3303rd Mobilization Support Battalion, Army Reserve Center, Barrigada, Guam; Capt. Paul Gutierrez, plans officer, 3rd Mission Support Group (MSG), Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Sgt. 1st Class Laurinda Nabors, Human Resources Non-commissioned Officer, 3rd Mission Support Group (MSG), Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. discuss conference concepts during a break.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 00:33
    Photo ID: 3175838
    VIRIN: 170215-A-TV111-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Tina Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations
    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations
    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations

    TAGS

    Commander's Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT