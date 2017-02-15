Attendees pause to discuss conference concepts. Attendees traveled from as far away as Alaska and Guam, (l-r) Maj. Matthew R. Strickland, Operations Officer, 3rd Mission Support Group (MSG), Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Maj. Doug Hague, Operations Officer, 3303rd Mobilization Support Battalion, Army Reserve Center, Barrigada, Guam; Capt. Paul Gutierrez, plans officer, 3rd Mission Support Group (MSG), Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Sgt. 1st Class Laurinda Nabors, Human Resources Non-commissioned Officer, 3rd Mission Support Group (MSG), Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. discuss conference concepts during a break.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 00:33
|Photo ID:
|3175838
|VIRIN:
|170215-A-TV111-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Tina Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations
LEAVE A COMMENT