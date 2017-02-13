(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations [Image 3 of 3]

    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tina Villalobos 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Robert B. Brown, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) discusses the importance of readiness and integrating the 'Total Army' concept among all troops.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 00:33
    Photo ID: 3175836
    VIRIN: 170213-A-TV111-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Tina Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations
    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations
    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commanders Conference promotes Total Army, Training, Readiness, and adapting to complex situations

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Total Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT