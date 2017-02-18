(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from burning boat [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from burning boat

    HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A 44-foot sport fishing boat burns in the Houston Ship Channel near Light 63, which is about 6 miles east of Kemah, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018. A Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crew rescued the two people that were aboard the burning boat before it became engulfed in flames. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Joshua Scritchfield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 20:56
    Photo ID: 3175790
    VIRIN: 170218-G-G0108-2002
    Resolution: 1936x2592
    Size: 393.2 KB
    Location: HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL, TX, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from burning boat [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from burning boat in Houston Ship Channel

