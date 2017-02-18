Two Port of Houston Fire Boats extinguish an engulfed 44-foot sport fishing boat in the Houston Ship Channel near Light 63, which is about 6 miles east of Kemah, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018. A Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crew rescued the two people that were aboard the burning boat before it became engulfed in flames. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Joshua Scritchfield.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 20:56 Photo ID: 3175783 VIRIN: 170218-G-G0108-2005 Resolution: 1936x2592 Size: 523.9 KB Location: HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL, TX, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from burning boat [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.