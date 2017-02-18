A 44-foot sport fishing boat burns in the Houston Ship Channel near Light 63, which is about 6 miles east of Kemah, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018. A Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crew rescued the two people that were aboard the burning boat before it became engulfed in flames. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Joshua Scritchfield.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 20:56
|Photo ID:
|3175788
|VIRIN:
|170218-G-G0108-2001
|Resolution:
|1936x2592
|Size:
|525.69 KB
|Location:
|HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL, TX, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from burning boat [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard rescues 2 from burning boat in Houston Ship Channel
