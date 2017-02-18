(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kayak found without trace of owner, Coast Guard searches

    Kayak found without trace of owner, Coast Guard searches

    CHOCOLATE BAY, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of a kayak that was found near Alligator Point, close to Galveston, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018. The kayak had fishing gear and a cooler with warm drinks, but no personal effects were found. U.S. Coast Guard Photo.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 20:45
    Photo ID: 3175765
    VIRIN: 170218-G-G0108-3004
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 157.66 KB
    Location: CHOCOLATE BAY, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kayak found without trace of owner, Coast Guard searches [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard finds abandoned kayak, searches for owner

