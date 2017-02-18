The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of a kayak that was found near Alligator Point, close to Galveston, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018. The kayak had fishing gear and a cooler with warm drinks, but no personal effects were found. U.S. Coast Guard Photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 20:45 Photo ID: 3175764 VIRIN: 170218-G-G0108-3003 Resolution: 479x640 Size: 152.8 KB Location: CHOCOLATE BAY, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kayak found without trace of owner, Coast Guard searches [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.