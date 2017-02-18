The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of a kayak that was found near Alligator Point, close to Galveston, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018. The kayak had fishing gear and a cooler with warm drinks, but no personal effects were found. U.S. Coast Guard Photo.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 20:45
|Photo ID:
|3175764
|VIRIN:
|170218-G-G0108-3003
|Resolution:
|479x640
|Size:
|152.8 KB
|Location:
|CHOCOLATE BAY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kayak found without trace of owner, Coast Guard searches [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard finds abandoned kayak, searches for owner
LEAVE A COMMENT