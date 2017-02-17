A Coast Guard ice rescue team member uses a rescue shuttle board to pull a simulated victim out of the freezing water during training, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in Burlington, VT. The team hosted Rear Adm. Steven Poulin, commander, First Coast Guard District and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 14:33
|Photo ID:
|3175449
|VIRIN:
|170217-G-SI450-1009
|Resolution:
|3600x2395
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard District Commander, Vermont Nation Guard Adjunct General train with ice rescue team [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
