    Coast Guard District Commander, Vermont Nation Guard Adjunct General train with ice rescue team [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard District Commander, Vermont Nation Guard Adjunct General train with ice rescue team

    BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Rear Adm. Steven Poulin, commander, First Coast Guard District prepares for an interview about ice safety, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in Burlington, VT. Poulin spent the morning training with Coast Guard Station Burlington’s ice rescue team. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 14:33
    Photo ID: 3175443
    VIRIN: 170217-G-SI450-1020
    Resolution: 3600x2395
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard District Commander, Vermont Nation Guard Adjunct General train with ice rescue team [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Ice rescue
    Coast Guard
    military
    below zero
    Andrew Barresi

