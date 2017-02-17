Rear Adm. Steven Poulin, commander, First Coast Guard District prepares for an interview about ice safety, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in Burlington, VT. Poulin spent the morning training with Coast Guard Station Burlington’s ice rescue team. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 14:33
|Photo ID:
|3175443
|VIRIN:
|170217-G-SI450-1020
|Resolution:
|3600x2395
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard District Commander, Vermont Nation Guard Adjunct General train with ice rescue team [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
