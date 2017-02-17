Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 14:33 Photo ID: 3175443 VIRIN: 170217-G-SI450-1020 Resolution: 3600x2395 Size: 3.5 MB Location: BURLINGTON, VT, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Coast Guard District Commander, Vermont Nation Guard Adjunct General train with ice rescue team [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.