U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard attaches a cold water rescue sling to a simulated victim during ice rescue training, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in Burlington, VT. Cray visited the station and met with Rear Adm. Steven Poulin the commander of the First Coast Guard District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Andrew Barresi)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 14:33
|Photo ID:
|3175446
|VIRIN:
|170217-G-SI450-1006
|Resolution:
|3600x2395
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard District Commander, Vermont Nation Guard Adjunct General train with ice rescue team [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT