Continuing Promise 2017

170214-N-YM856-006 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 14, 2017) - Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Anwar Osborne, a native of Detroit, Mich., assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, acts as a safety observer during cargo operations aboard USNS Spearhead (T-EPF-1) in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. The team was loading cargo supporting Continuing Promise (CP-17) following the end of operations in the country. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

