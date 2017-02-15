(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    Continuing Promise 2017

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    02.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170214-N-YM856-006 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 14, 2017) - Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Anwar Osborne, a native of Detroit, Mich., assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, acts as a safety observer during cargo operations aboard USNS Spearhead (T-EPF-1) in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. The team was loading cargo supporting Continuing Promise (CP-17) following the end of operations in the country. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:58
    Photo ID: 3175393
    VIRIN: 170212-N-YM856-193
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 770.57 KB
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Continuing Promise
    Expeditionary Combat Camera
    ECC
    USNS Spearhead
    FOURTHFLT
    CP-17

