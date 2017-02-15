1702015-N-WZ792-055 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 15, 2017) - Host nation residents receive donated food during a Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) community relations project in support of missions visit to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:58 Photo ID: 3175391 VIRIN: 170215-N-WZ792-003 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.