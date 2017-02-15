1702015-N-WZ792-050 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 15, 2017) - Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Blake, a native of Gloucester City, N.J., assigned to Navy Cargo Handlers Battalion One, Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, Va., gathers goods to give to host nation locals during a community relations project in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Puertos Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:58 Photo ID: 3175388 VIRIN: 170215-N-WZ792-050 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.