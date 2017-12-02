(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Extending the fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 29]

    Extending the fight against ISIS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron before aerial refueling during a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 12, 2017. The KC-10 provides aerial refueling capabilities for the CJTF as it supports the Iraqi Security Forces and the partnered forces in Syria as they work to liberate territory and people under the control of ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 12:10
    Photo ID: 3175363
    VIRIN: 170212-F-XF291-0258
    Resolution: 4518x3008
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Extending the fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 29], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

