Extending the fight against ISIS

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ryan Huber, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies during a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 12, 2017. The KC-10 Extender provides aerial refueling capabilities for the CJTF as it supports the Iraqi Security Forces and the partnered forces in Syria as they work to liberate territory and people under the control of ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

