Extending the fight against ISIS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Mould, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to refuel a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor in support of a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 12, 2017. The KC-10 provides aerial refueling capabilities for the CJTF as it supports the Iraqi Security Forces and the partnered forces in Syria as they work to liberate territory and people under the control of ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)