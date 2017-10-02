(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multinational cooperation [Image 1 of 3]

    Multinational cooperation

    UTAPAO, THAILAND

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Doty 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Partner nations discuss scenario strategies in a staff exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 at Utapao, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 15, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven R. Doty)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 00:52
    Photo ID: 3174891
    VIRIN: 170215-F-QA315-064
    Resolution: 3000x2191
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: UTAPAO, TH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational cooperation [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Steven Doty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Multinational cooperation
    Working together
    Learning envrionment

    Cobra Gold 2017 Staff Exercise enhances multi-national cooperation

    joint
    international
    multinational
    partner
    Indo-Asia-Pacific region
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 17

