U.S. Army Maj. Edwin D. Morton III, I Corps operations officer, participates in a staff exercise with partner nations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 at Utapao, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 15, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven R. Doty)
|02.10.2017
|02.18.2017 00:53
|3174890
|170215-F-QA315-047
|3000x2002
|4.14 MB
|UTAPAO, TH
|0
|0
|0
This work, Working together [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Steven Doty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Cobra Gold 2017 Staff Exercise enhances multi-national cooperation
