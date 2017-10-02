Working together

U.S. Army Maj. Edwin D. Morton III, I Corps operations officer, participates in a staff exercise with partner nations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 at Utapao, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 15, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven R. Doty)

