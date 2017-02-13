Fuel for the fury: VMM-262 (Rein.) bulk fuelers

Lance Cpls. Andre Morrow (left) and Michael Northcraft, bulk fuel specialists with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitor a fuel line at a forward aircraft refueling point in preparation for Cobra Gold 17 in Ban Chan Krem, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

