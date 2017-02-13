(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fuel for the fury: VMM-262 (Rein.) bulk fuelers

    Fuel for the fury: VMM-262 (Rein.) bulk fuelers

    BAN CHAN KREM, THAILAND

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lance Cpl. Andre Morrow, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors a fuel line at a forward aircraft refueling point in preparation for Cobra Gold 17 in Ban Chan Krem, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 00:09
    Photo ID: 3174757
    VIRIN: 170213-M-IU921-014
    Resolution: 5422x3615
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: BAN CHAN KREM, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel for the fury: VMM-262 (Rein.) bulk fuelers [Image 1 of 12], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

