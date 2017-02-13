Lance Cpl. Andre Morrow, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors a fuel line at a forward aircraft refueling point in preparation for Cobra Gold 17 in Ban Chan Krem, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 00:09
|Photo ID:
|3174757
|VIRIN:
|170213-M-IU921-014
|Resolution:
|5422x3615
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|BAN CHAN KREM, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fuel for the fury: VMM-262 (Rein.) bulk fuelers [Image 1 of 12], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
