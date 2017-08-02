(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BLT 2/5 CO, sergeant major address 31st MEU Marines, Sailors [Image 2 of 12]

    USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Sgt. Maj. William Pinkerton, sergeant major of Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, addresses embarked detachments of Marines and Sailors with BLT 2/5, Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced) on the flight deck of the USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Feb. 9, 2017. Detachments from the air, ground and logistics combat elements of the 31st MEU embarked as a part of the MEU’s 17.1 Spring Patrol. The size and composition of the MEU makes it well suited for amphibious operations, security operations, noncombatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance operations, and special operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

