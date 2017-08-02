U.S. Marine Corps Commandant of the Marine Corps (CMC) Gen. Robert B. Neller presents Staff Sgt. Diana J. Dehoyos, career planner, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, with the Career Planner of the Year award during the CMC Combined Awards ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, Va., Feb. 8, 2017. The ceremony recognized recruiters, prior service recruiters, drill instructors, Marine combat instructors, career planners, reserve career planners, Marine security guards, and athletes of the year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

