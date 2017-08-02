(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC Combined Awards [Image 6 of 7]

    CMC Combined Awards

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Ricardo 

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine awardees stand during the Commandant of the Marine Corps Combined Awards ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, Va., Feb. 8, 2017. The ceremony recognized recruiters, prior service recruiters, drill instructors, Marine combat instructors, career planners, reserve career planners, Marine security guards, and athletes of the year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 12:45
    Photo ID: 3173428
    VIRIN: 170208-M-BP749-014
    Resolution: 4288x2859
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Combined Awards [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Cristian Ricardo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CMC
    Marine Corps
    Quantico
    TCAQ
    Quantico ComCam
    comcamfeature
    MCB ComCam

