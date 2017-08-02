U.S. Marine Corps Commandant of the Marine Corps (CMC) Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks during the CMC Combined Awards ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, Va., Feb. 8, 2017. The ceremony recognized recruiters, prior service recruiters, drill instructors, Marine combat instructors, career planners, reserve career planners, Marine security guards, and athletes of the year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 12:45
|Photo ID:
|3173420
|VIRIN:
|170208-M-BP749-009
|Resolution:
|3607x2405
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC Combined Awards [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Cristian Ricardo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT