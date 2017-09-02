(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Star Experiences Navy Survival Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Star Experiences Navy Survival Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2017) -Gary Sinise, an American actor, director, and musician who advocates for the military, receives indoctrination on water survival training at Aviation Survival Training Center Miramar, Calif. The training was part of a larger visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shakima Deprince/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Star Experiences Navy Survival Training [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Gary Sinise Receives Aviation Survival Training at ASTC Miramar

    TAGS

    Miramar
    Gary Sinise
    Navy Medicine
    ASTC
    Navy
    Aviation Survival Training
    NSTI
    NMOTC

