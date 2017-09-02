SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2017) -Gary Sinise, an American actor, director, and musician who advocates for the military, exits the pool after completing underwater egress training at Aviation Survival Training Center Miramar, Calif. The training was part of a larger visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shakima Deprince/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 12:42
|Photo ID:
|3173380
|VIRIN:
|170209-M-YM067-003
|Resolution:
|3641x5097
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Star Experiences Navy Survival Training [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Gary Sinise Receives Aviation Survival Training at ASTC Miramar
LEAVE A COMMENT