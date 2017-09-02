Star Experiences Navy Survival Training

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2017) -Gary Sinise, an American actor, director, and musician who advocates for the military, gets dressed for underwater egress training at Aviation Survival Training Center Miramar, Calif. The training was part of a larger visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shakima Deprince/Released)

