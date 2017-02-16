(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIWT Earns Highest Training Excellence Award

    CIWT Earns Highest Training Excellence Award

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2017) Seaman Logan Sloan hoists the Naval Education and Training Command Training Excellence Award blue burgee at the Center for Information Warfare Training. CIWT won the overall Training Excellence White “T” award and is authorized to display the burgee throughout 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Earns Highest Training Excellence Award [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

