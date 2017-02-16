170216-N-FI568-020
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2017) Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) commanding officer Capt. Bill Lintz (left) and CIWT Command Master Chief Michael Bates pose with the Naval Education and Training Command Training Excellence Award blue burgee. CIWT won the overall Training Excellence White “T” award and is authorized to display the burgee throughout 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 12:34
|Photo ID:
|3173332
|VIRIN:
|170216-N-FI568-020
|Resolution:
|4521x3014
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CIWT Earns Highest Training Excellence Award [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
