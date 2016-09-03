Fit to fight, competition ready

1st Lt. Jamielynn Hart, 2nd Space Warning Squadron deputy flight commander and space operations center commander, poses with members of her fitness competition team, Team Progress over Perfection, Nov. 19, 2016, after competing in Fitness America in Las Vegas, Nevada. Team PoP currently consists of all female, Air Force officers, but is looking to include women from all branches of service and ranks. (Courtesy photo/Released)

