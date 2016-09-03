(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fit to fight, competition ready [Image 2 of 3]

    Fit to fight, competition ready

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    460th Space Wing

    1st Lt. Jamielynn Hart, 2nd Space Warning Squadron deputy flight commander and space operations center commander, poses with members of her fitness competition team, Team Progress over Perfection, Nov. 19, 2016, after competing in Fitness America in Las Vegas, Nevada. Team PoP currently consists of all female, Air Force officers, but is looking to include women from all branches of service and ranks. (Courtesy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2016
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 11:01
    Photo ID: 3173152
    VIRIN: 160309-O-F3752-0001
    Resolution: 720x540
    Size: 95.77 KB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fit to fight, competition ready [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fit to fight, competition ready
    Fit to fight, competition ready
    Fit to fight, competition ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fit to fight, competition ready

    TAGS

    Fit to fight
    460th Space Wing
    Colorado
    Buckley Air Force Base
    Fitness Competition
    Team Buckley

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT