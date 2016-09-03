1st Lt. Jamielynn Hart, 2nd Space Warning Squadron deputy flight commander and space operations center commander, poses with her Fitness America fourth place trophy Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hart incorporated her preparation for a physical assessment with her Fitness America training to maintain not only Air Force but also personal standards. (Courtesy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2016 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 11:01 Photo ID: 3173155 VIRIN: 160309-O-F3752-0003 Resolution: 788x960 Size: 98.73 KB Location: CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fit to fight, competition ready [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.