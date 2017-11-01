(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fit to fight, competition ready [Image 3 of 3]

    Fit to fight, competition ready

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling 

    460th Space Wing

    1st Lt. Jamielynn Hart, 2nd Space Warning Squadron deputy flight commander and space operations center commander, stands with her Fitness America fourth place trophy Jan. 11, 2016, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. Fitness America, an international fitness competition, in which Hart placed fourth in the 18 to 30, tall bikini competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fit to fight, competition ready [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Gabrielle Spradling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

