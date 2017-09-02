Ray Charles Leonard Jr. visits Pax River for destructive behavior presentation

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 9, 2017) - Ray Leonard Jr., son of boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard, greets Sailors after a U.S. Fleet Forces Destructive Behavior workshop at the Center Stage Theater Feb. 9 at NAS Patuxent River. Leonard shared details of his childhood, including memories of substance and domestic abuse, and how that impacted him growing up.

Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017