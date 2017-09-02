(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ray Charles Leonard Jr. visits Pax River for destructive behavior presentation

    Ray Charles Leonard Jr. visits Pax River for destructive behavior presentation

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Donna M Cipolloni 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 9, 2017) - Ray Leonard Jr., son of boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard, addresses Sailors and civilians at a U.S. Fleet Forces Destructive Behavior workshop at the Center Stage Theater Feb. 9 at NAS Patuxent River. Leonard shared details of his childhood, including memories of substance and domestic abuse, and how that impacted him growing up.

    IMAGE INFO

    Ray Charles Leonard Jr. Visits Pax River for Destructive Behavior Presentation

