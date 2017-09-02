Ray Charles Leonard Jr. visits Pax River for destructive behavior presentation

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 9, 2017) - From left, Capt. Scott Starkey, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer; Ray Charles Leonard Jr.; and CMDCM (AW/SW) Kevin Guy, NAS Patuxent River command master chief pose for a photo after Leonard's presentation for a U.S. Fleet Forces Destructive Behavior workshop at NAS Patuxent River Feb. 9. Leonard discussed destructive behaviors that permeated his childhood, such as substance abuse and domestic violence, and the importance of seeking help when faced with such situations. With over 20 years of experience as a professional manager and organizational consultant in the sports, entertainment and finance industries, Leonard teamed with the Navy about three years ago and began visiting installations to tell his personal story in the hope of helping people recognize and understand destructive behaviors and their impact on those around them.

