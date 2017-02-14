Giving gifts gives gratification

School principal Mr. Teerapong Chaichanaklang stands with U.S. Army 1st Lt. Quintin Duenas, 797th Engineer Company (Vertical) executive officer, while receiving new school supplies for the Ban Ta Kham Rai Due Samakkee School, located in the Chaiyaphum Province of Thailand, February 14 during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Duenas, along with members of the Royal Thai Army and Indonesian Army, came together to donate supplies for the school of 132 students, demonstrating each nations’ mutual commitment to support the humanitarian interests of the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

