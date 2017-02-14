Giving gifts gives gratification

Students of the Ban Ta Kham Rai Due Samakkee School, located in the Chaiyaphum Province of Thailand, meditate as part of their morning routine before receiving new school supplies donated by U.S. Army, Royal Thai Army and Indonesian Army soldiers on February 14, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Each morning students gather in the courtyard before raising the flag of Thailand, singing the national anthem and meditating prior to beginning the school day. These nations donated the supplies in addition to constructing a multipurpose room to improve the quality of life and welfare of the local residents. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

