    Giving gifts gives gratification

    Giving gifts gives gratification

    THAILAND

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Students of the Ban Ta Kham Rai Due Samakkee School, located in the Chaiyaphum Province of Thailand, meditate as part of their morning routine before receiving new school supplies donated by U.S. Army, Royal Thai Army and Indonesian Army soldiers on February 14, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Each morning students gather in the courtyard before raising the flag of Thailand, singing the national anthem and meditating prior to beginning the school day. These nations donated the supplies in addition to constructing a multipurpose room to improve the quality of life and welfare of the local residents. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 06:00
    Photo ID: 3172719
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-OY821-0317
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving gifts gives gratification [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Brianne Kim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Giving gifts gives gratification
    Giving gifts gives gratification

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Community Relations
    U.S. Army
    Royal Thai Army
    Cobra Gold 2017

