U.S. Air Force Capt. Silvey Hollenback, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron chief of operations engineering, center, and Senior Airman Steven Medina, 557th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron electrician, right, deconstruct a large aircraft maintenance shelter at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2017. The LAMS was being torn down in order to make room for the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to house a fleet of MQ-9 Reapers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey Osborne)

Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From expeditionary to enduring: 386th ECES conducts base improvements [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.