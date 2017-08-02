U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lockhart, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, secures a post to a forklift during deconstruction of a large aircraft maintenance shelter at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2017. The LAMS was being torn down in order to make room for the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to house a fleet of MQ-9 Reapers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey Osborne)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 03:21
|Photo ID:
|3172588
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-NG816-155
|Resolution:
|1600x1064
|Size:
|659.13 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From expeditionary to enduring: 386th ECES conducts base improvements [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
From expeditionary to enduring: 386th ECES conducts base improvements
LEAVE A COMMENT