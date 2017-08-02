From expeditionary to enduring: 386th ECES conducts base improvements

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victor Baez, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, uses a forklift to remove a door during deconstruction of a large aircraft maintenance shelter at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2017. The LAMS was being torn down in order to make room for the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to house a fleet of MQ-9 Reapers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey Osborne)

