MCICOM commander visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John. J. Broadmeadow, right, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, takes notes while talking with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, during a tour of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. Throughout the visit Broadmeadow received a brief from the Defense Policy Review Initiative, Integrated Program Management Office and toured various facilities, such as the Air Traffic Control tower and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121. While viewing the installation Fuerst and Broadmeadow discussed changes coming to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

