    MCICOM commander visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 2 of 5]

    MCICOM commander visits MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John. J. Broadmeadow, right, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, takes notes while talking with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, during a tour of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. Throughout the visit Broadmeadow received a brief from the Defense Policy Review Initiative, Integrated Program Management Office and toured various facilities, such as the Air Traffic Control tower and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121. While viewing the installation Fuerst and Broadmeadow discussed changes coming to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 22:46
    Photo ID: 3172012
    VIRIN: 170216-M-RP664-0018
    Resolution: 5416x3611
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCICOM commander visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    VAW-125
    Base tour
    Visit
    Installations and Logistics
    Maj. Gen. VMFA-121

