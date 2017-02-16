(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCICOM commander visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 3 of 5]

    MCICOM commander visits MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jessica Beard, left, officer in charge of the Robert M. Casey Medical and Dental Clinic, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John. J. Broadmeadow, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. Throughout the visit Broadmeadow received a brief from the Defense Policy Review Initiative, Integrated Program Management Office and toured various facilities, such as the Air Traffic Control tower and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121. While viewing the installation U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, and Broadmeadow discussed changes coming to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 22:46
    Photo ID: 3172011
    VIRIN: 170216-M-RP664-0004
    Resolution: 3941x2627
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCICOM commander visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    VAW-125
    Base tour
    Visit
    Installations and Logistics
    Maj. Gen. VMFA-121

