MCICOM commander visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. J. T. Bardo, left, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, talks with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John. J. Broadmeadow, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, during a tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. Throughout the visit Broadmeadow received a brief from the Defense Policy Review Initiative, Integrated Program Management Office and toured various facilities, such as the Air Traffic Control tower and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121. While viewing the installation U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, and Broadmeadow discussed changes coming to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

Date Taken: 02.16.2017
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP